Rare footage of 1945 Simla Conference now in NFAI collection

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow, a rare footage of historic Simla Conference held in 1945, has been received by National Film Archive of India (NFAI), an official statement informed on Wednesday.

"Shot as a home video in 8 mm format by Royal India Naval Officer William Gledhill Taylor, the footage of about 12 minutes, captures the historical moments of the Simla Conference that was attended by many prominent national leaders of the time," the statement read.

The footage was sent by UK based Ms Margaret South (nee Taylor), daughter of William Taylor to NFAI for preservation, it said.

"It is an amazing collection of shots taken during a crucial period prior to India's independence. Many important political personalities of the time are seen and captured on the camera, some in close-ups", Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI was quoted as saying.

NFAI Director also thanked Margaret South for the "noble gesture."

Several important leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad, C Rajagopalachari, MA Jinnah, Rajendra Prasad, Bhulabhai Desai, Master Tara Singh, GB Pant etc. are seen in the footage.

"Mahatma Gandhi, who met Lord Wavell prior to the Conference, is seen walking back after the meeting at the Viceregal Lodge. The leaders are seen chatting among themselves on the lawns of the Viceregal Lodge. The Viceroy Lord Wavell along with his wife are also seen greeting the leaders and exchanging pleasantries on the occasion," the statement read.

The historic Simla Conference was held from June 25 to July 14, 1945, at Viceregal Lodge, Simla. (ANI)

