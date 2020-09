Rare hedgehog rescued from residential area in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): Wildlife Rescue Trust, a non-governmental organization on Sunday rescued a hedgehog from a residential area in Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Speaking to ANI, Trust president, Arvind Pawar said, "This is a rare species and was last caught in Vadodara in 2007."

On September 5, an 8-feet long crocodile was also rescued from Manjalpur area in Gujarat's Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department. (ANI)