Rare melanistic tiger found dead in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): A rare melanistic tiger was found dead in Odisha's Simlipal National Park (STR) in Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said on Monday.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sushil Kumar Popli confirmed the death.



According to the Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, a three-and-a-half-year-old tiger was found dead on April 30 morning by Similipal south division staff at Badamakkabadi, Nawana south range.

"Preliminary cause of death is suspected to be infighting between two male tigers based on injury marks on the body," an official said, adding that, however, the test results will give a clear picture to know the exact cause of death.

Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only place in the world to house the rare black tigers. STR was declared one of the nine Tiger Reserves of India in 1973, it is the second-largest biosphere reserve in Asia and is listed under the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves. (ANI)

