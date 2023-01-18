Rare 'Orange bat', endangered Indian Wolf spotted in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A rare species of 'Orange bat' was spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park and an endangered species Indian Wolf was also seen in the forest area of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar district, a forest official said.

According to the information, the Indian Wolf has been listed as a Schedule I species in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 due to its extremely low numbers. Their existence in the jungles of Bastar is a matter of pleasure.



Director of Kanger Ghati National Park, Ganveer Dharamsheel said, "The forest departmental access has now increased in Kanger Ghati National Park and Indravati Tiger Reserve situated in Naxal-Prone areas of Bastar district. The forest management has also installed cameras in the interior regions of the forest, in which video recordings and photographs of unique species of wildlife are being recorded."

"It is very good to find Indian wolves in the forests here and a plan is being prepared for their conservation and promotion. Villagers are being informed of it. We are in touch with them to help us in the conservation of wildlife. Although a large area of the forest is Naxal affected and in such a situation the officers of the forest department do not go to those areas. But the department is still making every possible effort to save the wild animals," he said.

"Earlier, Blind Fish, Common Hill Myna, Crocodile, long-moustache cave crickets, rare species of Otter were also found in the Kanger Ghati National Park," Dharamsheel added. (ANI)

