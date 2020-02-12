Rare sight of seagulls in Rameswaram's Dhanushkodi leaves tourists enthralled

Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu): [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The tourists visiting Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram on Wednesday were taken by surprise when a flock of seagulls came to the Arichal Munai point.

The tourists who had come to take a look at the beautiful beach and ruins of a town were excited after the rare sight of seagulls.

After a cyclonic storm hit the coastal region in 1964, Dhanushkodi was left in shatters. The scattered remains of a church are seen over a vast stretch of land, which still has tourists coming from around the world.

Prior to the 1964 cyclone, the small island served as a major tourist spot and shares its only land border between India and Sri Lanka, which is one of the smallest in the world -- just 50 yards in length on a shoal in Palk Strait. (ANI)

