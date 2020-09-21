Rare snow leopards spotted in Uttarkashi's Gangotri National Park

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Snow leopards, one of the rarest wild animals, have been spotted multiple times in Gangotri National Park here since last month, animal scientist Shambhu Prasad Nautiyal informed on Monday.



"Snow leopards have been seen in Gangotri National Park, multiple times since last month," Nautiyal said.

Notably, since India's first snow leopard conservation centre was formed in Uttarkashi district, other endangered wildlife animals like Woolly flying squirrel, Eurasian lynx (wild cats), and wild dogs have been spotted several times in the state. (ANI)

