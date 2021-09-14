Rare to find happy politicians; politics is an instrument to bring about social, economic change: Nitin Gadkari

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday referring to full cycle of appointments of ministers said no one is happy with their position and want to do better, adding that politics is an instrument to bring about a social and economic change.

While addressing a seminar on "Parliamentary System and People's Expectations" in Rajasthan Assembly on Monday, Gadkari said, "The MLAs are sad as they could not become a minister. The ministers are sad as they did not get a good department and those who got a good department, are sad because they could not become the Chief Minister. And the Chief Ministers are sad as they are not sure how long they will stay in office."

"Poet Sharad Joshi once wrote that those who were not suitable for states were sent to Delhi and those who were not suitable for Delhi were made governors, those who were not appointed as governors were made ambassadors. This happens in every political party," he added.



"When I was the BJP President, I have not found anyone who was not sad. Once a journalist asked me that how to stay happy, in reply I told him that those who do not worry about the future, those are ones who stay happy," he added.

Further, Gadkari said that the responsibility of the legislature is to bring about a qualitative change leading to the social and economic upliftment of the society, even though there is plenty of problems.

"There are problems everywhere. There are problems within the party, in the constituency, but to overcome the problem and bring a qualitative change is the quality of a successful leader," he said.

The Union Minister further mentioned that politics is an instrument of socio-economic reform.

"Politics is an instrument to bring about a social and economic change. To reform the life of those standing at the extremist of social thrives. It is an effective tool to bring about socio-economic change through the welfare of the last person in society. The real purpose of democracy is to make the people standing at the last in the queue of the society prosperous and improve their lives. This should be the purpose of politics as well. But, unfortunately nowadays the meaning of politics is understood only to get into power," he added. (ANI)

