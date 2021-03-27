Rashmi Shukla 'misused' state machinery for illegal phone interception: Maharashtra Chief Secy to Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is suspected to have leaked a copy of her report pertaining to a racket on the transfer of police officials, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte stated in his report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He also alleged that Shukla had misused the state machinery for illegal phone interception.



Kunte said that this is a serious matter and the state can take action against her for allegedly violating the privacy of the people.

Thackeray had sought the report from Kunte after the Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government had suppressed Shukla's report related to the transfer of police officials in the state.

"IPS Rashmi Shukla is suspected to have leaked office copy of her report on phone tapping on police transfer racket. If proved, she will be liable for stern action," Kunte said in the report.

In the 'fact-finding' report submitted to Thackeray, Kunte said that the IPS officer was caught tapping phones illegally and had admitted her mistake. She had apologised saying that her husband has died and her kids were studying so she should be given mercy.



He said that Shukla was given phone tapping approval under the India Telegram Act for state and national security but she allegedly misused it and intercepted phone calls to listen to family disputes, political developments and business deals of prominent people.

Addressing a press conference on March 23, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said: "The then Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla had investigated the racket and made a comprehensive report and submitted to higher authorities. This kind of thing happened during my tenure as well and we had taken appropriate actions in 2017 and the accused were arrested after the raid. In my tenure too, the operation was carried out by the same intelligence officer Rashmi Shukla."

"Now in the current government COI Rashmi Shukla intercepted the call regarding the racket and they have made a report. The report submitted to the Director-General of Police. Later the DGP submitted the report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on August 26, 2020," he said.

The former chief minister alleged the report was also sent to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, against whom corruption allegations were levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, but instead of taking action against culprits, the authority had taken action against Rashmi Shukla.

"It was also brought to the notice of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Later, that report was sent to the Home minister himself but instead of taking action against culprits, the authority had taken action against COI. She had been given side posting and junior officers were given advance promotion. Since then, no action was taken against those people," he said.

"This report is very sensitive and many big officers are involved in it. I am going to submit this report to the union home secretary. I will also demand CBI inquiry in this case as these officials come under the Central government," Fadnavis said.

Rashmi Shukla has taken charge of Special Director General (SDG) South Zone (SZ) on Tuesday. She will be handling three important sectors covering Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. (ANI)

