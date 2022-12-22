Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case: Court orders fresh probe. seeks report

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): A magistrate court of Pune on Wednesday ordered the police to further investigate the case filed against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the phone tapping case registered with Pune city police.

Speaking to ANI, a top officer of Pune Police confirmed that the court has sought further investigation into the alleged phone tapping case, and a report.

"The court has asked police to further investigate the case within two points and resubmit the report. However, a detailed order from the court is yet to be received. Therefore, more information is unavailable at this point in time," he said.



The court issued the order in response to the closure report filed by the Pune Police in October, citing a lack of evidence to support the case.

In February 2022, during the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray, a case was registered at Bundgarden police station, in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police, against Rashmi Shukla under section of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

She was accused of allegedly tapping the phone of Congress leader Nana Patole when she was the commissioner of Police in Pune city and Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister.

Shukla is currently on central deputation and is posted in Hyderabad as ADG, CRPF. (ANI)

