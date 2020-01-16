Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens to be closed for public for 3 days

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): In view of the Republic Day parade, the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Mughal Gardens will remain closed for public viewing on January 23, 25 and 26.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan and Mughal Gardens will remain closed for public viewing on January 23, 25 and 26, 2020 in view of the Republic Day parade 2020," informed the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a press statement on Wednesday. (ANI)

