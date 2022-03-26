Rashtrapati Bhavan observes Earth Hour to raise awareness about energy conservation

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): In order to raise awareness about energy conservation, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Saturday observed Earth Hour.

Several people around the world switched off lights in support of nature and the planet on Saturday between 8:30 pm and 9.30 pm.





An initiative, organised by the World Wildlife Fund since 2007, the Earth Hour invites people to think about how their lives and activities are affecting the planet.

On every Saturday of March, if not Holy Saturday, individuals, communities, enterprises and government departments around the globe are encouraged to turn off their lights for an hour, with the purpose of inspiring reflections and actions regarding environmental issues. (ANI)

