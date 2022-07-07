Rashtrapati Bhavan organises 2-day workshop on 'Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings'

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhavan, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), has organised a workshop on "Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings" on July 7-8, 2022, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

The aim of this workshop is to create awareness among the officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan and other stakeholders towards disaster management with special focus on heritage buildings, museums and cultural heritage, President's Secretariat's informed today.



During the two-day workshop, participants will learn about the various aspects of Disaster Management Act; Disaster Management framework and guidelines; Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR); Prime Minister's 10 Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction etc in different sessions.

On the first day, speakers stressed about the need of the awareness towards Disaster Management and imparting knowledge to train the stakeholders to mitigate the loss in the event of any disaster.

They also highlighted the importance of disaster management in heritage buildings and laid emphasis on formulating effective guidelines and response mechanism for disaster management. (ANI)

