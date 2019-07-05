Rath Yatra: Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari offers Rs 25,000 each to 22 committees

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI): Mayor and Trinamool Congress Leader (TMC) Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday offered a grant of Rs 25,000 each to 22 Rath Yatra festival organising committees in Asansol in West Bengal.

"This is a holy festival and when people unite and celebrate these festivals, harmony and peace prevail. So I have offered this money in order to encourage these celebrations more" Tiwari said.

TMC Leader also attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, "The government that we have in the centre does not want the people to celebrate festivals and live with peace. But TMC wants people to work together."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flagged off the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra which will end on July 11. (ANI)