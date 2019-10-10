BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale (File photo)
Rather than meeting 'anti-India' Corbyn, Cong delegation could have directly talked to Imran Khan: BJP

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The BJP on Thursday slammed Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".
Speaking to ANI, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale alleged that rather than meeting "anti-India" Corbyn, the Congress delegation could have directly talked to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"Congress has a lot to explain about this meeting. Why did they choose to meet Corbyn who is blatantly against India and pro-Pakistan? The Congress delegation could have directly talked to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.
The BJP leader said Corbyn has tweeted that the representatives of the UK Indian Overseas Congress have met him and discussed the issue of alleged "human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir".
"It shows that the people who have met Corbyn have not gone there in their personal capacity but they have gone as representatives of the Congress. This has not yet denied by Congress. This means there is authenticity in this delegation," he said.
Chauthaiwale said he was keen to know what was the response of the Congress delegation when it met Corbyn.
"Have they opposed it? Have they said this is an internal matter of India? Or they have also accepted the arguments of Corbyn on Jammu and Kashmir," he asked.
Earlier, the BJP took on Twitter to slam the opposition party, saying India will give a befitting reply to the Congress for "these shameful shenanigans."
"Appalling! Congress owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!," the BJP said in a tweet.
After the meeting kicked up the controversy, Congress said any matter related to Jammu and Kashmir is "purely India's internal affairs" and that the delegation was not authorised to speak on the issue.
"We are shocked by this misrepresentation and any unauthorised statement that has been made on behalf of the Congress party. The delegation of Indian Overseas Congress that met has neither a mandate nor any authorisation to speak on any matter which pertains to policies or India's domestic issues. They are supposed to be only confined to the Indian diaspora," Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters here.
Corbyn had put out a tweet about the very "productive meeting" he had with the Congress delegation and called for "de-escalation" and end of "cycle of violence" in the region.
"A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," the British politician posted. (ANI)

