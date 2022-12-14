Ratlam riots case: Sessions court convicts 34 persons, sentences them to 5 years imprisonment

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): A session court in Ratlam on Tuesday convicted 34 persons with an imprisonment of five years each in a 12 years old riot case while one person was acquitted.

During the hearing on Tuesday, additional session judge Lakshman Kumar Verma found 34 convicts guilty in the 12-year-old riot case under various sections which includes 147, 148, 150, 353, 332, 427, 435 and 34 of the IPC and sentenced them for 5 years of imprisonment.



Public Prosecutor Tarun Sharma said that there were a total of 38 accused in the case out of which 2 accused died during the trial. 34 persons were convicted, one person was acquitted while one was convicted but punishment is yet to be pronounced against him.

Sharma further said that the incident occurred on September 3, 2010 around 10 pm. The police received information that rioters were creating nuisance, vehicles were being vandalised, and an atmosphere of fear had been created in Danipura area of Ratlam district.

The police reached the spot and tried to control it but the rioters pelted stones on police force and attacked with weapons in which a few police personnels were also injured. The rioters also damaged their government vehicles and arson was committed. The vehicles of locals were also damaged and arsoned was carried out. After which an FIR was registered in the matter and after 12 years its verdict was pronounced on Tuesday, Sharma added. (ANI)

