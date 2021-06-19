Rats nibble at dead body in Indore's district hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A case of negligence came to the fore in Indore's district hospital on Saturday morning wherein a dead body kept in the post-mortem room was bitten by rats.

The identified body is of a person named Krishnakant, a resident of Shejawai village Dhar district, whose age is said to be around 41 years.

Dr Santosh Verma, Civil Surgeon at the District Hospital told ANI that Krishnakant died of poison and his body was sent from a private hospital in Indore to Government District Hospital on Friday evening for post-mortem. "He had rat-bite wounds on his cheeks and fingers," he added.



In this case, a notice has been issued to the pest control company.

"Regular pest control is done here once in every 15 days. Such a case has not been reported before," he said.

Earlier in May, a similar case was reported at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantarao hospital. Rats had nibbled the newborn's toe and heel in the nursery care unit. (ANI)

