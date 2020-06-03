Raveesh Kumar appointed India's next Ambassador to Finland

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Raveesh Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1995 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Finland.

Kumar presently serves as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prior to this, Kumar also served as the official spokesperson of the MEA from August 2017 to April 2020. His diplomatic career began with the Indian mission in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was later posted to Thimpu and London. While being posted in Delhi, he looked after the East Asia desk.

The MEA release said that Kumar is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)

