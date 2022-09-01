Ravi Capoor relieved of his duties as CEO of Sansad TV

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Ravi Capoor has been relieved of his duties as the Chief executive officer (CEO) of Sansad TV on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker jointly decided that Utpal Kumar Singh, currently holding the post of Secretary General Lok Sabha, will additionally discharge the functions of CEO Sansad TV.

"In pursuance of the terms and conditions of Office dated 21 May 2021, Ravi Capoor, IAS (R) presently working as CEO, Sansad TV. on contract basis, is relieved of his duties in Sansad TV with effect from the afternoon of 31 August 2022," Office order from Parliament of India Sansad Television read.



Sansad TV was launched in September 2021 after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels.

The 24-hour channel, through its content, showcases the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of the country with an aim to target national and international audiences.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and Ravi Capoor- a retired IAS officer, was appointed as its CEO in March. (ANI)

