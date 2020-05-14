Ravi Kishan discusses safe transportation of workers with Maha Guv

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Film star and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

Kishan, accompanied by his wife, discussed the issue of safe transportation of workers from Maharashtra to Gorakhpur and to other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

A week earlier, a "shramik special train" carrying around 1,200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi.

The move came after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)

