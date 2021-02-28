Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath over UP film city project

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and held discussions with him over the proposed film city in the state.

Kishan discussed the shooting of the films in state with the Chief Minister.



The Chief Minister expressed happiness about the pace of film production in the state. Kishan said the Bhojpuri industry should also make such films that will bring national awards.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Adityanath held discussions with producers, directors, actors, and other experts related to the film industry regarding the proposed world-class film city in the state.

The state government has said that 1,000 acres of land for the film city project has been identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar district by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all world-class civil, public and technological facilities. (ANI)

