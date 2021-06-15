Ravi Kishan writes to Javadekar, UP CM, demands law to curb vulgar content in Bhojpuri films

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan has written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a law to curb vulgar content in Bhojpuri films.

In the letter in Hindi, Ravi Kishan also demanded to ban obscene Bhojpuri films and songs.

He said there has been a lot of decline in the last decade in Bhojpuri films, especially its songs.



"Today's Bhojpuri film and songs have become synonymous with obscenity. Films and songs are so vulgar that they cannot be seen or heard while sitting with family and children. This kind of downfall in content is very sad and is a matter of concern for Bhojpuri's language and culture. This is adversely affecting the tender minds of the younger generation. Therefore, there is an urgent need to remove vulgarity in Bhojpuri films and songs. For this, a strict law should be made so that in future, the obscenity of this level can be stopped and the obscene songs can be banned", Kishan wrote.

"Therefore, it is a kind request to you to ban the obscene Bhojpuri films and songs and make a strict law in this regard", the BJP MP said.

On February 28, Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and held discussions with him over the proposed film city in the state. (ANI)

