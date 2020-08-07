Ravi Pujari's aide who supplied weapons for Shabnam developers shootout held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): An aide of gangster Ravi Pujari, Iqlaq Querishi, who allegedly supplied the weapons used in the 2007 Shabnam developers shootout has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police, said Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil on Friday.

"Continuing the investigation on Ravi Poojary, we have been investigating about his associates and other abscounding accused. CCB team has been successful in arresting accused Iqlaq Querishi, who is accused in 2007 Shabnam developers shootout case," Patil told reporters here.

He said that Querishi, along with another accused, had supplied the weapon used in the shootout.

"Querishi is from Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar. He was arrested in 2007 and later abscounded on bail. Custody will be taken and his role in other other cases will be uncovered," Patil said.

Notably, the CCB had recently filed two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari, one in Shabnam developers double murder case and one an extortion case.

Two unidentified men had in February 2007 allegedly barged into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two persons, including the receptionist and an office assistant. The case was reportedly reopened after Pujari's extradition to India.

According to the police, shooters were allegedly hired by Pujari when Shabnam Developers' officials refused to pay him money.

Pujari, who was wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru earlier this year from Senegal.

The gangster, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa. (ANI)

