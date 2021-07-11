Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javadekar may soon receive organisational responsibility, role in poll-bound states

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar may soon receive senior organisational positions in the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, sources said.

These leaders may get National General Secretary or Vice President position in the party, sources told ANI.

Also, major responsibilities will be given to them for the upcoming Assembly poll pound states. BJP President JP Nadda will soon make an announcement regarding the same, sources added.

Nadda on Sunday called for a meeting of National Secretaries at BJP headquarters in the national capital at 3 pm. According to sources, the upcoming Assembly polls strategy is expected to be part of the agenda of the meeting

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7. (ANI)