Ravi Shankar Prasad launches maritime communication services

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the maritime communication services in Mumbai, according to a press release.

"Maritime connectivity will enable high-end support to those in the sea by providing access to voice, date and video services while travelling on sailing, cruise and other vessels in India using the satellite technology," Prasad said at the event in Mumbai on Friday.

The broadband services to the maritime sector will be provided by Nelco Pvt Ltd which is the leading Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) solution provider in the country.

"Nelco through global partnerships, infrastructure including transponder capacity on the satellite of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and a comprehensive service portfolio will help energy, cargo and cruise vessels by enhancing operational efficiency, improving crew welfare and enabling customer services," the release read.

"The In-flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) licence has not only enabled connectivity for onboard users on ships but also brings operational efficiencies for shipping companies which were less evolved until now," it added.

In December 2018, the Government of India had announced the licenses for IFMC that allows voice and internet services while flying over the Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircraft and vessels, according to the release.

The IFMC license is a key initiative of the Telecom Ministry, in a bid to liberalise satellite communication services in India. (ANI)

