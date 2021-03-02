Ravi Shankar Prasad receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna.

"I have got a vaccine for COVID-19 in AIIMS Patna. All of us Union Ministers had decided that we will also pay Rs 250 each out our own volition. I have also given shared an amount of Rs 250 to AIIMS today," the Minister added while speaking to media here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot on Monday.



The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

As of 9:30 am today there have been 39 lakh registrations for COVID-19 on Co-Win 2.0 portal, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

