Ravi Shankar Prasad to address G20 Digital Minister's meeting today

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad is scheduled to address the G20 Digital Minister's meeting on Wednesday.

Prasad is expected to deliver his address at 5:30 pm.

The Digital Economy Ministers meeting will take place as part of the Sherpa Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020, which is to be hosted by Saudi Arabia at the end of 2020.

Consultations for the annual G20 meeting are conducted through three tracks -- government discussions take place under the Finance and Sherpa Tracks and civil society organisations participate through engagement groups.

The Saudi Arabian Presidency has selected the theme, "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All". The three key agenda items to be addressed under this theme are: "Empowering People, by creating the conditions in which all people - especially women and youth - can live, work and thrive"; "Safeguarding the Planet, by fostering collective efforts to protect our global commons"; and "Shaping New Frontiers, by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share benefits of innovation and technological advancement." (ANI)

