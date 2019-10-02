Bihar: Union MinisterRavi Shankar Prasad visited flood affected areas on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Bihar: Union MinisterRavi Shankar Prasad visited flood affected areas on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Ravi Shankar Prasad visits flood-hit areas in Patna

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:46 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday visited the flood-hit Rajendra Nagar area in Bihar.
The BJP leader interacted with the officials and enquired about the status of relief work being carried out.
"The level of water has receded a little. People told me that fogging should be done. I told the Collector Sahib, Patna who was there with me on the boat to complete the fogging. Rest, people are getting water and milk. There is no complaint in this regard," he said while speaking to reporters here.
The Union Minister said the administration is active and added that Coal India Pump has been installed which will help in speedily receding the water level.
"I have visited all the areas of Kankarbag. The water has receded there to a great level. The biggest challenge is regarding health. Bleaching, fogging should be done...The administration is preparing a plan regarding that. As soon as the water level recedes, work will begin on it," he said.
When asked about the electricity problem being faced by the residents, he said, "Electricity department says --when there is water, there are chances of electrocution...so we have to save lives of people as well. As soon as the water level recedes, the electricity supply will resume."
The Minister also appreciated the authorities including the NDRF and SDRF for their work.
The MP from Patna Sahib constituency said he was pained, noting that it was his responsibility to be with the people.
"I am pained. I am with my people. That is why I am here for the last four days. It is my responsibility. The central government is with Bihar and people of Patna so that they get relief as soon as possible," he said.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 10,000 people from state capital Patna which has been reeling under floods since the last few days, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.
Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "NDRF has rescued 10,000 people, so far. Relief material distribution and their need for food are also being addressed." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:02 IST

UK High Court rules in India's favour against Pak in Hyderabad funds case

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The UK High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of India and the successors of late 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, who sent £1 million to a London bank in 1948, now estimated to be £35 million.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:47 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to humanity is everlasting

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary saying his contribution to humanity was everlasting.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:47 IST

Vidhan Sabha special session is to hide govt's failures: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati alleged that special session of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly convened on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, is a sheer attempt by the BJP led state dispensation to hide its failures behind the curtai

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:46 IST

Punjab: Police arrest one more member of KZF terror module

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested one more accused allegedly involved in a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), busted on September 22.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:42 IST

WB: Heavy rains lash Midnapore ahead of Durga Puja festivities

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The incessant rainfall here on Wednesday caused water-logging in the area, adversely affecting pandals ahead of Durga Puja celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:37 IST

Maharashtra: Leva Patil community mounts pressure on BJP to give...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Members of Leva Patil community mounted pressure on BJP demanding a ticket for senior leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday, a day after he failed to make a cut in the party's first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's appeal and impact go beyond frontiers of any...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's appeal and impact are beyond the frontiers of any nation, said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:22 IST

Detained Jammu politicians released

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday released all political leaders in Jammu, who were put under house arrest days before Centre abrogated Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:18 IST

Gandhi at 150: SDRF teams conduct cleanliness drive in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams conducted a cleanliness drive here on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:01 IST

Nicotine, tobacco, betel nut containing magnesium carbonate...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Wednesday announced to ban the production, storage, distribution and sale of pan masala and flavoured betel nut containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine, tobacco or mineral oil in th

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:54 IST

Farmers organise 'Mahapanchayat' in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday organised a 'Mahapanchayat' to put forward various demands to the government and commemorate the anniversary of 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:52 IST

Mumbai: CM Fadnavis participates in Swachhta Abhiyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in a 'Swachhta Abhiyaan,' at Sion-Koliwada area in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl