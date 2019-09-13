Ravidas temple row: SC to hear plea seeking restoration of shrine on Sept 16

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on September 16 a petition seeking a direction to re-build Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area and allow people to offer prayers there.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna was hearing a petition filed by Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain. They have sought restoration of idols and pond at the site.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on August 10 demolished the temple, complying with an order of the Supreme Court.

Seeking enforcement of their fundamental right to worship, the petitioners have submitted they are devout followers of Guru Ravidas and prayed regularly at the site.

Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for the duo, said, "It is clear that the deity land and temple are the legal entities and, hence, the locus to fight the matter under Article 32 should be there to help the petitioners in the case."

He submitted, "Our matter is very sensitive and this court should hear it." (ANI)

