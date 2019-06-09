President of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina speaking to ANI
Ravinder Raina claims he's on Hizbul Mujahideen's hit list

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:21 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): President of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina has claimed that he is on the hit list of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.
Speaking to ANI, Raina claimed that he was briefed by some senior officials of intelligence agencies that three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen have done a recce of his residence and BJP office in the state.
"Pakistan and terrorists are cowards. They only know to backstab. This shows their frustration. Senior officials of intelligence agencies have informed me that three terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen, one from Pakistan and two from Kashmir have done a recce of my residence and party office. According to inputs, the terrorists are planning a fidayeen attack," he said.
Raina, who has been quite vocal against Pakistan and its proxy terror apparatus in the state, maintained that he is not afraid of such things and will continue to promote nationalism in the Valley.
"However, there is nothing to worry about. We used to work like a soldier, and will continue to do so. Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces," he added. (ANI)

