Ravindra Prabhakar Bhoyar joins Congress, to contest MLC election from Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress leader Ravindra Prabhakar Bhoyar to contest the ensuing biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur Local Authorities' Constituency.



"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Ravindra Prabhakar Bhoyar as the party candidate for the ensuing biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur Local Authorities' Constituency," said the official statement by the All India Congress Committee on Monday.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Corporator Ravindra Bhoyar joined the Congress party in Nagpur on Monday.

Bhoyar joined the Congress in presence of Maharashtra Ministers Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar and Nagpur City Congress Committee president Vikas Thackeray. (ANI)

