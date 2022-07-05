Rayagada MLA meets Odisha CM, extends support to Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): Independent MLA from Rayagada, Makaranda Muduli on Tuesday extended his support to NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged him to support the 'Daughter of Odisha'.

The independent MLA from Rayagada met CM Naveen Patnaik today, according to an official statement by Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During the meeting with Muduli, CM Patnaik requested him to support Murmu stating that she is a daughter of Odisha and pride of the state and every Odia is proud of her."



Patnaik also said, "I reiterate my appeal to all the members to ensure every vote in her favor."

Meanwhile, CM Patnaik also talked to Odisha Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra and requested support for Murmu. Biju Janta Dal Organizational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das also met Narasingha Mishra on the directions of CM Patnaik.

Dash informed that BJD chief and CM Patnaik have directed all senior vice presidents of the party and ministers to approach Congress State President and MLAs along with CPIM MLA Laxman Munda.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the candidature of the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and called it historic on the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad. (ANI)

