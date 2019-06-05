Raza Murad extends Eid greetings, says spread happiness with others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and veteran actor Raza Murad greeted the people here on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I extend my heartiest greetings to all on Eid. It is not just a festival, it is a gesture of goodwill. People greet each other and we have seviyan. Every festival here is celebrated with pomp and fervour. I pray to God that peace, unity and brotherhood continue to exist in our country," Murad told ANI.

"I humbly request all to not only celebrate happiness amongst yourselves but also spread happiness with others. It is more fun to spread happiness with others," the actor said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish called Seviyan (vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan.

All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)