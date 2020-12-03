RB Udayakumar visits coastal Rameswaram ahead of anticipated Cyclone Burevi

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar on Tuesday visited coastal Rameswaram as Cyclone Burevi is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today.

"All fishermen have returned from sea and all people residing in low-lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps," Udayakumar told reporters.



Cyclonic Storm Burevi over Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centred about 60 km northwest of Trincomalee, 180 km east-southeast of Pamban (India), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Thursday.

It is likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today morning, IMD stated.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, said that steps have been taken to prepare for the cyclone since November 29, which is likely to hit Trivandrum district from Thursday onwards. (ANI)

