RBAF Commander visits Eastern Command Headquarters

"Major General Pengiran Dato Pauduka Seri Aminan Bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Commander">Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), interacted with Lt Gen RP Kalita, Chief of Staff at Headqaurters Eastern Command during his visit to Kolkata on Aug 6," a tweet by the official handle of Eastern Command, Indian Army read.

According to a press release, the visit included discussion on "various issues of military cooperation."

"The Commander">Commander RBAF visited the training facilities of Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School at Variengte on August 7, where he was briefed by Major General M K Mago, Commandant CIJW on training imparted in the school," the press release by the Army read.

"The visit is a positive step towards enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation mechanism between the two countries enhancing defence diplomacy," it added. (ANI)