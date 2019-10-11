RBI Central Board meets at Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Central Board met on Friday in Chandigarh under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The board, in its 579th meeting, reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operation of the Reserve Bank.

"In this context, the Board also discussed in detail the current state of the financial sector with special focus on the regulatory and supervisory architecture of commercial and co-operative banks as also NBFCs," an official release said.

The board also discussed the role of Payment Banks and Small Finance Banks in enhancing financial inclusion, annual activity reports of Local Boards, the various sub-committees of the Board and functioning of a few Central Office departments.

Deputy Governors N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and Mahesh Kumar Jain and other Directors of the Central Board-N Chandrasekaran, Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Manish Sabharwal, Dr Ashok Gulati, Dr Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip S Shanghvi, Satish Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi also attended the meeting.

The Board was also informed about the formation of the Strategy Sub-Committee of the Central Board of Directors.

The Government Directors Rajiv Kumar, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Afffairs also attended the meeting. (ANI)

