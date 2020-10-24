RBI Central Board reviews economic situation at 585th meeting

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conference.



This was the 585th meeting of the Central Board.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank. The Board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the Central Board and the Local Boards and deliberated on the aspects related to financial stability in the present milieu.

Deputy Governors BP Kanungo, Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting. (ANI)

