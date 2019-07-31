RBI Money Museum promotes people's knowledge of banking system

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 31 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Money Museum at Council House Street in Central Kolkata, which opened earlier this year, has been drawing a lot of attention for its unique initiative. The museum has been built with an aim to improve people's knowledge of the banking system with the help of interactive displays.

Inaugurated on March 11, 2019, the Museum remains open from 10 am to 5 pm for visitors.

The main attention of the museum is a huge tree made using defunct coins and demonetised notes attached with a computer model depicting how money gets transferred to the account digitally.

Money Museum is divided into three sections, the first section depicts the evolution of the barrier system and the use of grains as currency in medieval ages. In continuity, the museum shows the evolution of money in modern times.

Its printing and bond making machines catch the attention of visitors. The bond machine is said to be the only machine which was used to print bonds for different states.

The museum is built to make people aware of the various aspects of banking and the history of RBI, said a senior RBI official.

Interestingly, the museum has everything to entertain children. There is an interactive games centre for kids with an aim to promote financial literacy. (ANI)

