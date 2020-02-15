RBI's customary post-budget meeting held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A customary post-budget meeting of Central Board of Directors' Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, and others.

Earlier on Friday, the Finance Minister said that she is willing to accommodate feedback given by economists and industry experts while making changes in the Union Budget proposals for 2020-21.

On February 1, Sitharaman presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women and digital connectivity, among others. (ANI)

