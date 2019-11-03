RCEP will turn India into dumping ground for Chinese discards: Shatrughan Sinha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that India is going to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), which will turn our country into a dumping ground for Chinese and foreign discards and worsen the economic crisis.

"The Indian government is going to sign the mega free trade deal -- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which will turn our country into a dumping ground for Chinese and foreign discards and further crash our economy," Sinha told ANI here.

Sinha said that the decision would be extremely devastating for the entire trading and business community of the country. "What will happen to the small traders," he asked.

Responding to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's allegations that snooping was done through Israeli spyware software Pegasus 'acquired' by the government, he said: "This could have only happened if the government had allowed it."

"You are working for the country as per your ideology. That does not mean you can snoop into the bathrooms of people or invade their privacy," said Sinha.

The Congress leader also slammed BJP working president JP Nadda's response to Sonia Gandhi's allegations and said: "Nadda only did what he was briefed to do."

"There is no point in hiding behind the past. Just tell us what you have done in the past six years. Say that you are only inaugurating schemes of the previous government," he said.

After Gandhi attacked BJP-led Central government over snooping, Nadda on Saturday said the Congress chief should tell who had authorised snooping on former President Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in the UPA government. (ANI)

