RDA to go on one-day strike against National Medical Commission Bill today

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Resident Doctors' Association's one-day "token" strike in protest against the passage of National Medical Commission Bill will begin across the country at 8 am today.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will also stage a protest along with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the Bill.
"In response to the call by the Indian Medical Association and Resident Doctors' Associations across the country the ARD PGIMER Chandigarh has its full and unconditional support for the cause of nationwide protest against NMC Bill," PGIMER said in a press statement.
Calling the Bill "draconian", PGIMER stated that the Lower House dumped health care and medical education of this country into darkness by approving the undemocratic NMC Bill, 2019.
"Section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for the licensing of 3.5 lakh unqualified non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. The term community health provider has been vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered in the NMC and is licensed to practice modern medicine. Also, there is no clarity about pattern and other details of the NEXT exam," read the statement.
The organisation was also of the view that this proposed Bill will increase corruption and decrease autonomy in medicine.
On July 29, the Lok Sabha had passed a Bill that seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan terming it as an "anti-vested interests Bill" which will be remembered as one of the greatest reforms brought by the Modi government.
The Bill provides that the common final year MBBS exams to be known as National Exit Test (NEXT) would serve as licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses and as the screening test for foreign medical graduates.
It provides for the repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. (ANI)

