Re-opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow will benefit Sikh pilgrims: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): As the Centre decides to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the 'Prakash Utsav' of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and "I am sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country."

"In a major decision that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17," Shah said.

Shah further said this decision reflects the immense reverence of PM Modi led government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

The operations at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor had been suspended since March 16, 2020, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kartapur Sahib is a place of devotion for crores of Indians.

The Home Minister held review meetings with officials to expedite the resumption of the operation of the Corridor at an opportune time.

Pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols.

India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019, on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Home Affairs along with the representatives from the Government of Punjab were present during the signing ceremony.

The Union Cabinet had passed a resolution on November 22, 2018, to celebrate the historic occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in a grand and befitting manner, throughout the country and across the globe.

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet had also approved the building and development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Boundary, to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, round the year, in a smooth and easy manner. (ANI)

