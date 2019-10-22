Re-polling at 5 booths in 5 Assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Re-polling would be conducted at five polling booths in five assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. The re-polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Re-polls are necessitated due to some shortcomings that were noticed at five booths during the polling on Monday, said Anurag Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana.

He said that complete arrangements have been made for conducting the re-poll at booth number-71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, booth number 161 of Berry Assembly constituency in Jhajjar, booth number 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, booth number-18 of Kosli Assembly constituency in Rewari and booth number-113 of Prithla Assembly constituency in Faridabad district.

Barring a few minor incidents the polling for the State Assembly on Monday was largely peaceful. The results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

