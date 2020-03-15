Reached Jaipur as part of party's strategy: Congress MLA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Several Gujarat Congress MLAs reached Jaipur on Saturday ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in the state which has become interesting after BJP fielded three candidates including former Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin as its candidate.

After the MLAs reached Jaipur, Himmatsinh Patel, an MLA, said they had come to the city as part of party's strategy.

"Everything is alright. Every party has some strategies, it is a part of that," he said.

BJP has fielded Amin, who was in the Congress earlier, as its third candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections from. Voting will take place on March 26. (ANI)

