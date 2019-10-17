Reached to an age where I, Kantilal Bhuria shall retire: Digvijaya Singh

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he and five-time MP Kantilal Bhuria have reached an age where they should retire.

"Both me and Kantilal Bhuria have done politics for long. We have now reached an age where we should retire. Bhuria is contesting his last elections," said Singh at a rally in Alirajpur.

"Now, the time has come for youngsters to come forward," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Singh said the opposition party in the state is spreading rumours to topple the government. "The BJP cannot bring down the government, no Congress MLA will go from here," he asserted.

The Congress leader accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of killing their own people in the state.

"The BJP is alleging that their workers are being killed in the Congress rule but the killers are only from the BJP. Only the people of Bajrang Dal and RSS are killing their workers and they are getting caught as well," he said.

Bhuria is contesting elections from the Jhabua Assembly constituency, a stronghold of Congress that went to the BJP for the first time in 2014.

If Congress wins Jhabua by-elections, its tally in the state Assembly will reach to 115. The elections are scheduled to be held on October 21. (ANI)

