Read full exclusive details of Trump's visit in Delhi, PM will host lunch, President of India to host dinner

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India.

According to sources, US President Trump in the morning will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25 where he will be inspecting the Guard of Honour. From the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Trump will leave for the Rajghat.

According to his tentative schedule, he will lay the wreath and observe a one-minute silence at the Rajghat. After penning down his comments in the visitors' book, he will leave for the Hyderabad House.

According to sources, there will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks apart from the exchange of agreements from 11 am to 1 pm.

After official meetings, Trump and his wife will have a lavish lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From there, the US President will reach the ITC Maurya Hotel where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu are expected to call on him.

Trump will also visit the US Embassy in New Delhi.

After meeting, S Jaishankar and Vice President of India, Trump will move to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the lavish dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

According to sources, the itinerary may have some changes as per the approval of the office of the President of United States.

According to his tentative itinerary, Trump will leave for the United States by his special flight around 10 pm on February 25. (ANI)

