Ready for discussions with those opposing farm laws, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Central government is ready for discussions with those opposing farm laws at any time and asserted that a self-reliant farmer can lay the foundation for a self-reliant India.

"Due to our commitment towards farmers, we are ready for discussions on all their issues with an open mind at any time. Some political parties supported these laws in the past. Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts. Only an 'atmanirbhar' farmer can lay the foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.

Addressing farmers after releasing an installment under PM KISAN scheme via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the Central government is doing record purchase of crops on the minimum support price and giving 1.5 times of the input cost to farmers.

"As per the Swaminathan report, we gave 1.5 times of the input cost to farmers. Earlier, there were only a few crops on which MSP used to be given. We have increased the numbers of these crops... Today we are doing record government purchase on MSP. Farmers are getting the money. Those protesting in the name of farmers were silent during their time," he said.

"The country knows that those who are shedding tears for farmers and giving big statements. What have they done during their time? Those who been rejected by people are now misleading farmers are not letting discussions take place regarding farm laws," he added.

The Prime Minister said that those opposing farm laws do not have facts so they are now raising different issues in the name of farmers.

"You have seen when it (agitation) began, they had only one demand that the government should give them the guarantee of the MSP. Now they have kept these issues aside, and demanding to release violence accused. They say there will not be any toll tax and protesting against toll booths. Despite all this, farmers across the country have welcomed agriculture reforms," he added.

Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)