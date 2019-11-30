Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims.

"I urge all the women who have been the victims of sexual violence, should narrate their ordeals to me and tell their incidents. I will protest for them also, she said while speaking to media in the morning.

She also added that her protest is not against only the rape of the vet in Ranga Reddy but "against other incidents of violence against women taking place since 2012."

The girl was taken to Police Station Parliament Street after she refused to end her protest at the gate of the Parliament building. She was later set free by the cops after she told them about her grievances.

Dubey on Saturday morning was found sitting alone for hours on a silent protest in the Lutyens area in order to stage a demonstration against Hyderabad Police for "failing to act" on time during the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana.

She was also seen weeping while sitting on the protest. The Delhi Police officials reached the protest site and had first requested the girl to end her protest or else move to Jantar Mantar before forcefully taking her to the police station.

Yesterday, Hyderabad Police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Shadnagar area of Ranga Reddy district.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu by the police.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted.

Yesterday, another charred body of an unidentified woman was found in the outskirts of Shamshabad near Siddula Gutta temple. (ANI)

