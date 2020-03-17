Ready to face no-confidence motion, says Digvijaya Singh on MP political crisis

Bhopal [Madhya Pradesh], Mar 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh has the numbers and is ready to face no-confidence motion in the state Assembly.

"A no-confidence motion has been given to the Speaker and he will decide. We are ready to face the no-confidence motion," Singh told reporters in Bhopal.

He said that the party will appeal to the court to bring back all MLAs.

"All these MLAs who are in Bengaluru, what are they doing there? We will appeal to the court to bring them back," he said.



"Those who claim that we don't have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done," Kamal Nath said. "I told the governor that we are ready for everything as per constitutional provisions, rules and procedures," he added.

The development comes as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which met on Monday morning for the Budget session was adjourned till March 26, immediately after the Governor's address, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17.

Soon after quitting the Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP and was announced as the latter's candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)

