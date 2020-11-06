Ready to help but Mizoram should carry out agri activities on its own soil: Assam Forest Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): Amid the border tensions with Mizoram, Assam's Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday said Mizoram should develop its agriculture but carry out the activities on its own soil.



"We encourage Mizoram to develop its agriculture but they should do it on their own soil. Even today their people are occupying 1.5 km of our land near the state border. We have been requesting them to go back," said Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Excise, Forest & Environment and Fisheries

"We are ready to help in their agriculture development. I will also request the central government to provide them help in agricultural or other state development activities. They have destroyed their forest land," Parimal Suklabaidya added.

On November 3, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the tension with Mizoram after a person from the Cachar district was abducted and later died. Sonowal also expressed condolences over the death of Intazul Laskar who was abducted by miscreants from Lailapur Border Outpost area of Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border, according to CM's Public Relations Cell. Following the sequel of boundary rows along the Assam-Mizoram border, the Chief Minister sent details of the incidents to Amit Shah. (ANI)

