Representative image
Representative image

Ready to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor, says India; asks Pak to reconsider USD 20 fee

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): India on Monday said it is ready to sign the agreement with Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor on October 23 but said it is a "matter of disappointment" that the neighbouring country continues to insist on levying a service fee of USD 20 per pilgrim per visit to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.
"While agreeing to sign the Agreement, the Government of Pakistan has been once again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the Agreement accordingly at any time," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
"It is a matter of disappointment that while understanding has been reached on most of the elements for facilitating the visit of pilgrims from India, Pakistan continues to insist on levying a service fee of USD 20 per pilgrim per visit. Government has consistently urged Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy such a fee," MEA said.
The MEA informed that the government of India has taken the initiative to put in place the state of art infrastructure and open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.
"In view of the long pending demand of the pilgrims to have visa-free access to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib and in the interest of operationalisation of the Corridor in time before the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak falling on November 12, Government has today conveyed that we would be ready to sign the Agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on October 23, 2019," the MEA said.
This was done so that the pilgrims from India and those holding Overseas Citizen of India Card can undertake a visit to the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, currently in Pakistan.
As late as on October 17, India had urged Pakistan to not levy the proposed USD 20 fee on pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the interest of devotees.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query that an agreement on all other issues, except the matter of service fee, has been reached with Pakistan after several rounds of discussion.
He had said Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was an important people-to-people initiative taken by India to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.
"Pakistan insists on levying a fee of USD 20 (approx. Rs. 1420) on all pilgrims. We have urged Pakistan not to do so in the interests of devotees and also because this is a P2P initiative. We hope that the agreement can be concluded and signed in time for the great event," he had added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on November 8. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

INX Media: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet, issues...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A special court at the Rouse Avenue complex here on Monday summoned all the accused including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his son and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, INX Media former director Peter Mukerjea and public servants in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:51 IST

One injured after explosion in Hubli railway station

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): One person was left injured after a box exploded at Hubli Railway Station today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Haryana assembly elections: 50.59 per cent polling recorded till 3:30 pm

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Over 50.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Haryana till 3:30 pm on Monday

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:49 IST

Maharashtra polls: 43.78 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The voter turnout for Maharashtra Assembly constituency stood at 43.78 per cent till 3 pm, as per the Election Commission (EC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:36 IST

Priyanka to attend 3-day training program of UP Congress...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend a three-day training program of the party which will begin in Raebareli from tomorrow, sources in the party said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:33 IST

Our fight will continue, says Ravidas temple petitioner

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): One of the petitioners, Pradeep Jain, who had sought the reconstruction of Ravidas temple at the site where it was demolished, on Monday said that their fight will only end after the land is fully transferred to the Sant Ravidas Samiti.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:29 IST

Maharashtra elections: 102-year-old Pune man casts vote with 40...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A 102-year-old man came with his family of 40 members to cast vote in Pune's Lohgaon for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:18 IST

Keep dreaming big: PM Modi to innovator Amol Yadav

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met and congratulated Captain Amol Yadav, who built a 6-seater indigenous experimental aircraft, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:17 IST

INX Media: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet, issues...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A special court at the Rouse Avenue complex here on Monday summoned all the accused including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media former director Peter Mukerjea and public servants in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:12 IST

Pakistan has unilaterally stopped postal services to India:...

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan has unilaterally stopped postal services to India for the last two months, and this is in direct contravention of international norms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:04 IST

Grand pollution-free Diwali celebrations at Connaught Place from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi government would organise "pollution-free" Diwali celebration in a grand manner at Connaught Place from October 26 to 29. The celebration will feature laser shows and cultural activities.

Read More
iocl